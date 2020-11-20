Thunder Making More Moves Day After the Draft

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s manic dealing continued the day after the NBA Draft on Thursday.

The Thunder acquired three more players and sent one they had just recently picked up to another team.

OKC officially announced the signings of Admiral Schofield, a 6-5 guard they got from the Washington Wizards in a draft day trade. Schofield has played just one season in the NBA after playing in college in Tennessee.

The Thunder also acquired from the Boston Celtics 7-0 center Vincent Poirier plus cash in exchange for a conditional future second round draft pick.

In another deal, the Thunder got James Johnson from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the deal that sent Ricky Rubio to Minnesota after OKC had just acquired him in the trade with the Phoenix Suns that involved Chris Paul.

The Thunder also sent recently acquired Kelly Oubre to the Golden State Warriors, for a first round pick, two second round picks, or a trade exception.

The Thunder now have, unofficially, 10 new players on their roster.

Free agency begins Friday afternoon, which may bring even more news in terms of personnel and transactions.

Other than Schofield, Poirier, and the Suns deal, all of the Thunder trades in the last week are unofficial at this point.