Thunder Match Longest Losing Streak Ever with 14th Straight Defeat in Loss to 76ers

The Oklahoma City Thunder matched the longest losing streak in team history, falling 121-90 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center for their 14th straight loss.

The Sixers never trailed in the game, leading by eight after the first quarter, by 15 at halftime and by 27 after three quarters, eventually building the lead to 37.

Philadelphia outshot OKC 55 percent to 45 percent, and forced 29 Thunder turnovers, the most in the OKC era.

Philly hit 14 three-pointers, while the Thunder went 7-for-30 from beyond the arc.

Ty Jerome had 22 points to lead the Thunder and made four three-pointers.

Three other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Darius Bazley scoring 14 points, Moses Brown had 11 points and Theo Maledon 10.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 21 points.

The Thunder fall to 20-41 on the season.

OKC finishes their two-game road trip at Boston on Tuesday night at 6:00 pm.