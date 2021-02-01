Thunder Melt Under Hot Three-Point Shooting from Rockets

The Houston Rockets knocked down 28 three-pointers, including an NBA record-tying 11 in the first quarter, on their way to a 136-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Houston started the game on a 21-4 run and led 48-24 after the first quarter, the most points the Thunder have ever allowed in one quarter.

The Rockets built the lead to 35 before winning by 30, making 28 of 52 from three-point range.

Six Thunder players scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Darius Bazley and Hamidou Diallo had 15 points each.

Al Horford added 12 points, Theo Maledon 11 and Justin Jackson 10.

The Rockets had seven score in double figures, with Eric Gordon leading the way with 25 points and making five three-pointers.

DeMarcus Cousins also hit five from beyond the arc and had 17 points.

10 different Rockets made a three-pointer in the game.

The Thunder fall to 8-11 on the season and are just 1-7 at home this season.

OKC continues their five-game homestand by facing the Rockets again on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm.