The New Orleans Pelicans never trailed, built their lead to 20 points, then held on down the stretch to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-100 on Monday night in Oklahoma City.

The Pelicans led 55-35 in the second quarter, then OKC began to whittle away at the deficit, trailing 60-51 at halftime and 76-73 after three quarters.

Former Edmond Santa Fe standout Josh Richardson scored the first six points of the fourth quarter, including a steal and layup, part of an 8-0 Pelicans run to get the lead back to double digits.

Richardson had 10 points in his first game for the Pelicans since being traded by San Antonio last week.

The Thunder kept coming back, but Brandon Ingram hit a pair late jumpers to keep OKC at bay.

Ingram had a game-high 34 points.

Isaiah Joe had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Jalen Williams had 22 points, but only two other Thunder players scored in double figures.

Josh Giddey had 17 points and Joe had 16 points, making four three-pointers.

The Pelicans shot 53 percent from the field to just 42 percent from the field.

OKC falls to 27-29 on the season.

The Thunder close their two-game homestand Wednesday night vs. Houston at 7:00, before the All-Star Break begins.