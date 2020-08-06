Thunder Never Trail in Win Over Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder never trailed and built their lead to 20 points in the third quarter on their way to a 105-86 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at the NBA’s season re-start in Orlando, Florida.

OKC held the Lakers to just 35 percent field goal shooting held LeBron James and Anthony Davis to a combined 28 points, with Davis scoring just nine points.

Los Angeles was a paltry 5-for-37 from three-point range for the game, were never in the lead, tying the game just twice at 2-2 and 10-10.

The Thunder shot just 43 percent from the field, but were 32-for-36 at the free throw line, and got great balance in their scoring, with all five starters in double figures.

Chris Paul had 21 points to lead OKC, and hit a big three-pointer to help a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter after the Lakers had cut the Thunder lead from 20 to just 10 points.

Paul had 7 rebounds and 6 assists as well.

Danilo Gallinari had 19 points and 7 rebounds, while Steven Adams had 18 points and 7 boards, despite having to leave the game for a while after rolling back on his left leg during a battle for a rebound.

Luguentz Dort added 14 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 13 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

It was the Thunder’s first win in four games this season vs. the Lakers.

OKC improved to 42-25 on the season, and will play their fourth of eight seeding games on Friday at 3:00 pm vs. Memphis.