Thunder Open Big Lead, Hold on to Beat Dallas

The Oklahoma City Thunder opened up a 21-point lead on the Dallas Mavericks, then survived a late 19-4 run by the Mavs to win 116-108 in the opener of the second half of the season on Thursday night at Chesapeake Arena.

The Thunder were hot from three-point range, making 16 of 32, and outrebounded Dallas 55-37.

OKC led by 15 at halftime and grew the lead to 21 before the Mavericks made it interesting in the final minutes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped stave off the rally and led OKC with 32 points..

All five Thunder starters scored in double figures, with Al Horford scoring 21 points and going 4-for-5 from three-point range.

Aleksej Pokusevski and Luguentz Dort had 14 points each and Theo Maledon 11 with three 3-pointers.

Former Edmond Santa Fe standout Josh Richardson led the Mavericks with 27 points.

The Thunder improved to 16-21 on the season.

OKC continues their three-game homestand by hosting the New York Knicks Saturday at 1:00 pm.