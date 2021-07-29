Thunder Pick Australian Josh Giddey with Number 6 Overall Pick

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 06: Josh Giddey of the 36ers celebrates after winning the NBL Cup match between the Adelaide 36ers and the Cairns Taipans at John Cain Arena on March 06, 2021, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Josh Giddey of Australia with their first pick in the NBA Draft, going sixth overall.

Giddey is a 6-7 point guard who is just 18 years old and attended the NBA’s Global Academy in Australia.

Giddey played last season for the Adelaide 36ers, and was named Rookie of the Year in Australia’s National Basketball League, averaging 10.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and a league-leading 7.6 assists a game.

The Thunder reportedly traded their 16th overall pick to the Houston Rockets in exchange for two future first round picks.

With the 18th overall pick in the first round, OKC selected Tre Mann from Florida.

Mann is a 6-5 point guard, who spent two seasons with the Gators and was a first team All-SEC pick as a sophomore, averaging 16 points and 5.6 rebounds a game.

The Thunder traded their 34th and 36th picks to the New York Knicks, to get their 32nd pick and chose Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, a 6-9 forward from Villanova who was the Big East co-Player of the Year last season.

With their final pick, the 55th overall, the Thunder picked Aaron Wiggins, a 6-6 swingman who played three seasons at Maryland.

He was the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year as a sophomore and honorable mention All-Big Ten as a junior last season.

