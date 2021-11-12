Thunder Rally Again to Beat Kings for Fourth Straight Win

Luguentz Dort got a steal and layup with 1.7 seconds left to break a tie and provide the winning points for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they beat Sacramento 105-103 Friday night in OKC for their fourth straight win.

The Thunder trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half, and still trailed by nine going into the fourth quarter.

OKC started the fourth on a 13-4 run to tie it, then took a five-point lead at 101-96.

Former OU star Buddy Hield hit the last of his four three-pointers to tie it at 101 with 2:43 to go.

Hield finished with 14 points.

The Thunder were led by Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 22 points each.

Darius Bazley added 15 points and Tre Mann 12.

The Thunder will try to extend their winning streak when they host Brooklyn on Sunday at 6:00 pm.