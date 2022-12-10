The Cleveland Cavaliers went on a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to respond to a big rally by the Oklahoma City Thunder and won 110-102 on Saturday night in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Thunder went on a 29-13 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to tie the game at 89, before the Cavs game-clinching run.

Shai Gileous-Alexander led OKC with 23 points, but fouled out of the game and attempted only 13 field goals.

Josh Giddey and Aleksej Pokusevski both had double-doubles, with Giddey recording 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Poku 16 points and 14 boards.

Isaiah Joe had 12 points off the bench with three 3-pointers and Jalen Williams added 11 points.

Both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen of Cleveland had double-doubles.

Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Allen had 21 points and 11 boards.

Caris LeVert led Cleveland with 22 points.

The Thunder lost their second straight game to fall to 11-15 on the season.

OKC finishes their five-game road trip at Dallas Monday night at 7:30 pm.