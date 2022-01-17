Thunder Rally Falls Short in Loss at Dallas

DALLAS, TX – JANUARY 17: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder lays up during the game against Dallas Mavericks on January 17, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder came back from a 22-point deficit to get within two points, but two late turnovers prevented them from tying or taking the lead and the Dallas Mavericks won 104-102 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Monday night.

The Thunder trailed 100-97 with 20 seconds left, when Mike Muscala lost the handle on the ball and Josh Green got a layup to give the Mavericks a 102-97 lead.

With 2.6 seconds left, Green missed two free throws that could have clinched it, and gave OKC a final possession to take the lead with the score 104-102, but Josh Giddey’s inbounds pass was stolen by Tim Hardaway, Jr., and Dallas clinched the win.

The Mavericks led 53-42 at halftime and went on a 13-0 run to open a 22-point lea at 70-48.

The Thunder responded with a 22-2 run to cut the Mavs’ lead to 72-70 late in the third quarter and it was a single digit margin the rest of the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 34 points, but only two other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Luguentz Dort scoring 18 points and Josh Giddey 10.

OKC outshot Dallas 43 percent to 40 percent from the field, but Luka Doncic had a triple-double, with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists.

The Thunder lost for the seventh time in the last eight games, and have lost six of their last seven on the road.

OKC drops to 14-29 on the season and continues their four-game road trip at San Antonio on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.