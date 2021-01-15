Thunder Rally from 22 Points Down to Beat Bulls in Overtime

The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 22-point third quarter deficit to force overtime and beat former Thunder coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls 127-125 on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points and had 10 assists, including a nice spin move in the lane for a layup and foul with 16 seconds left.

His free throw tied the game at 118 and forced overtime.

In OT, Mike Muscala hit a pair of three-pointers, one to start the scoring and another to give OKC a four-point lead with 52 seconds to play.

Lavine missed a desperation three-point attempt at the buzzer that could have won it for the Bulls.

The Thunder trailed 76-54 with 9:50 to play in the third quarter, when Luguentz Dort sparked a 25-to-5 run, scoring 15 of his 21 points in the third quarter to help trim the deficit to three.

OKC was still down 10 with two minutes to play, then went on a 10-0 run to end regulation, capped by SGA’s layup and foul to tie it.

The Thunder had to overcome a hot shooting night by the Bulls, who made 21 three-pointers and hit 56 percent from the field in the first half.

Chicago outrebounded the Thunder by 12, but had 24 turnovers, and OKC hit 15 three-pointers.

Besides Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort, four other Thunder players scored in double figures.

Both Isaiah Roby and Kenrich Williams had 14 points, while Muscala had 11 points and Theo Maledon 10.

The Thunder earned their first win at home since last February, improving to 1-5 at home this season and 6-6 overall on the season.

OKC finishes their four-game homestand Sunday at 6:00 when they host Philadelphia.

(photo courtesy @okcthunder)