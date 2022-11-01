For the second game in a row, the Oklahoma City Thunder used an 18-2 run late in the fourth quarter to come from behind and win, beating the Orlando Magic 116-108 on Tuesday night at the Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

The game featured both teams exchanging runs, with the Magic going up by 15 in the third quarter, and then by 11 at 104-93 with just under seven and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter.

During the decisive run, Luguentz Dort hit a pair of three-pointers, Aleksej Pokusevski making a pair of shots, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander making two jumpers and a steal and dunk that got the run going.

The Magic missed their final 11 field goal attempts, and didn’t make a basket in the final 7:24.

SGA had 34 points to lead the Thunder, while Dort had 14 points and Poku 16 points.

Josh Giddey returned to the starting lineup after missing three games with a sprained ankle, scoring just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting, but dishing out 10 assists.

Tre Mann added 13 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 11.

The Thunder forced 24 Magic turnovers, overcoming being outrebounded 49-36, while Orlando was 20-for-20 at the free throw line.

The Magic went on a 12-4 run to built their 11-point fourth quarter lead.

That was in response to OKC’s 14-2 run to end the third quarter, which cut the Magic’s lead to 88-85.

Orlando went on a 30-8 run spanning the two halves to built a 15-point lead in the third quarter.

The Thunder have won four games in a row to improve to 4-3 on the season.

OKC wraps up their brief homestand by hosting Denver Thursday night at 7:00 pm.