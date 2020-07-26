Thunder Rally to Beat 76ers in Second Scrimmage

The Oklahoma City Thunder went on a 38-11 run to rally from a 24-point deficit and come from behind to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 102-97 on Sunday in their second of three scrimmage games at the NBA campus in Orlando, Florida.

The Sixers led 81-57 late in the third quarter, when the Thunder began their comeback.

A balanced OKC attack was the difference, with four players scoring in double figures, led by 16 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley had 13 points apiece and Steven Adams added 11 points.

The Thunder shot just 38 percent from the field, but got hot late, as Mike Muscala hit a pair of three-pointers, then Andre Roberson did the same, including the go-ahead three with under a minute to go, then another one to clinch it.

Roberson had six points, and has now made 3 three-pointers in his first two games back after being out with a serious knee injury since January of 2018.

The Thunder improved to 2-0 in their scrimmage games and will finish their scrimmage schedule Tuesday at 5:00 pm against the Portland Trail Blazers.

OKC resumes the regular season Saturday, August 1 vs. Utah at 2:30 pm.