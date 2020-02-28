Thunder Rally to Beat Kings for Fifth Straight Win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 19 points down to come from behind and beat the Sacramento Kings 112-108 on Thursday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City for their fifth straight win.

The Thunder used a 19-2 run in the third quarter to get back in the game, then after several lead changes in the fourth quarter, took the lead for good with just under five minutes to play on a three-pointer by Danilo Gallinari, who led OKC with 24 points.

Gallinari was one of six Thunder players in double figures, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 20 points, Chris Paul 17 and Steven Adams 15.

Dennis Schroder added 13 points off the bench, with Nerlens Noel scoring 10 points.

The Thunder trailed 61-50 at halftime, with former Sooner Buddy Hield helping the Kings with 15 points for the game and hitting five three-pointers.

The Thunder shot 49 percent from the field and overcame being outrebounded 45-37.

Oklahoma City has won five in a row and improved to 37-22 on the season.

The Thunder play at Milwaukee on Friday night at 7:00 pm.

(photo courtesy @okcthunder)