Thunder Rally to Beat Rockets and Even Series at 2-2

The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 15-point third quarter deficit, and outlasted the Houston Rockets 117-114 to win Game 4 of their first round NBA Playoffs series and tie it at two games apiece.

The Thunder got a playoff career high 30 points from Dennis Schroder, including the game-clinching basket with 35 seconds left.

The game had 18 lead changes and 8 ties, with 11 of those lead changes coming in the fourth quarter alone.

It appeared the Rockets had taken command early in the third quarter, as Houston made their first eight shots from three-point range and went on a 23-7 run to build a 15-point lead at 86-71.

James Harden paced Houston with 32 points and made six of Houston’s 23 three-pointers.

OKC slowly chipped away at the deficit, though and Schroder made a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter and cut Houston’s lead to just one, 93-92.

The final lead change of the game came on a jumper from Chris Paul with 1:34 left that gave OKC the lead, 109-108.

Paul had 26 points and six rebounds for the Thunder.

Two other Thunder players scored in double figures, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Steven Adams added 12 points.

The Thunder outshot the Rockets 49 percent to 45 percent from the field, had the rebound advantage 46-40, and shot 18 more free throw attempts than Houston, attempting 28 to the Rockets’ 10.

The Thunder even the series at two games each, with Game 5 set for Wednesday at 5:30 in Orlando, Florida.