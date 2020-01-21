Thunder Rally To Beat Rockets in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 17-point second half, and 15-point fourth quarter deficit to come from behind and beat the Houston Rockets 112-107 on Monday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The Thunder have won seven of their last eight road games, and this was an unlikely win, with several players out, and Steven Adams having to leave the game in the first two minutes with an ankle injury.

OKC trailed by 17 in the third quarter, and were down 100-85 with 7:18 to play in the game, then went on a 17-1 run to take the lead, and then an 8-2 run to end the game and beat the Rockets for the second time in a row.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got a dunk with 1:13 to play to give the Thunder the lead for good at 106-105.

SGA had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook had a triple-double, with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists, but missed two huge shots in the final minute.

First he missed a layup with just under a minute left that could have given Houston the lead, then he missed his only three-point attempt of the game with 9 seconds left that could have tied the game at 110.

Westbrook now has a triple-double against every team in the NBA.

Dennis Schroder and SGA went a combined 4-for-4 at the free throw line in the final minute to clinch the win.

Schroder had 23 points and made three 3-pointers.

The Thunder saw Houston go on an 18-2 run to end the first quarter and into the second quarter.

Former Thunder guard Thabo Sefolosha hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the first quarter.

Houston went on an 11-2 run in the second quarter and led 64-57 at halftime before stretching the lead to 17 a couple times in the third.

James Harden had 29 points for the Rockets, but was 1-for-17 from three-point range and 9-for-29 overall from the field.

Houston as a team was 9-for-45 for 20 percent beyond the arc.

Chris Paul led the Thunder with 28 points, with 27 coming in the first half.

Danilo Gallinari had 25 points and 13 rebounds and hit four 3-pointers, including one during the 17-1 run late.

In addition to the loss of Adams, the Thunder were playing without Terrance Ferguson, Nerlens Noel, and Abdel Nader, and with a patchwork lineup for much of the game, were able to overcome the deficit and win.

OKC improves to 25-19 on the season.

The Thunder finishes their two-game road trip at Orlando on Wednesday night at 6:00 pm.