Thunder Rally to Beat Spurs to Finish First Half of Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder went on a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter and rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-102 on Thursday night at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 33 points, leading five OKC players in double figures.

The Thunder were outshot by the Spurs 47 percent to 44 percent, but forced 19 turnovers.

The Spurs outscored OKC 37-23 in the second quarter and led by 11 at halftime, but the game featured 14 lead changes, and the Thunder’s fourth quarter run decided the game.

Mike Muscala had 18 points off the bench for the Thunder, and made four three-pointers.

Luguentz Dort had 15 points and made three 3-pointers, while Isaiah Roby had 12 points and Darius Bazley 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Thunder’s win was just their second win in their last eight road games, and they improved to 15-21 on the season.

OKC is off for the All-Star break and returns on March 11, when they host the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 pm.