The Oklahoma City Thunder hit 18 three-pointers and shot 57 percent from the field in a 124-101 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night in a preseason game in Oklahoma City.

OKC never trailed and pulled away from the Bucks late in the third quarter after Milwaukee drew close.

Josh Giddey led five Thunder players in double figure scoring with 19 points.

Both Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren had 18 points, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander adding 10.

Isiah Joe came off the bench to score 11 points and led OKC with three 3-pointers.

11 different Thunder players made a three-pointer.

OKC finishes preseason play on Thursday night when they face Detroit at the BOK Center in Tulsa at 7:00.