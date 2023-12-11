The Oklahoma City Thunder never trailed, led by as many as 38 points, and had all five starters score in double figures on their way to a 134-to-120 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder scored the first eight points of the game and led by 14 after one quarter, then in the third quarter outscored the Jazz by 22 points to completely take charge of the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 30 points on 12 of 17 shooting from the field.

Ousmane Dieng scored 18 points off the bench was 6-of-7 from the field and hit three 3-pointers.

Besides SGA, all four of the Thunder’s other starters scored in double figures.

Chet Holmgren had 16 points and 8 rebounds and Jalen Williams had 15 points.

Josh Giddey nearly had a triple double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists, while Cason Wallace added 10 points.

Wallace got the start in place of Luguentz Dort, who sat out with an ankle injury.

The Thunder tied a team record with 14 players scoring, and shot 52 percent from the field, and made 18 three-pointers.

OKC improved to 15-7 on the season and have won two in a row.

The Thunder play their next two games on the road, at Sacramento Thursday night at 9:00, then at Denver Saturday night at 8:00.