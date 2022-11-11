The Oklahoma City Thunder had eight players score in double figures on their way to a 132-113 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night in downtown Oklahoma City.

OKC took the lead for good midway through the first quarter and built the lead to 32 at one point before winning by 29 points.

Eugene Omoruyi led the Thunder with a career high 22 points and made five three-pointers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, Aaron Wiggins 17, Josh Giddey 15, Aleksejk Pokusevski 14, Tre Mann 13, with Jalen Williams adding 10 points and 11 assists.

The Thunder shot a season high 56 percent from the field to end a four-game losing streak.

OKC plays at New York Sunday at 11:00 am.