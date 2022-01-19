Thunder Routed By Spurs in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX – JANUARY 19: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on January 19, 2022 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost the lead early in the first quarter and never got it back, falling behind by 34 points and losing to the San Antonio Spurs 118-96 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday night.

The Thunder trailed by 18 points at halftime and the Spurs built the lead to 34 in the third quarter.

San Antonio shot 49 percent from the field and made 15 three-pointers, six of them by former Thunder guard Doug McDermott, who finished with 20 points.

OKC shot just 39 percent from the field were 8-for-31 from 3-point range.

Aaron Wiggins led the Thunder with 19 points, with three others joining him in double figures.

Luguentz Dort had 15 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 13 points on 5-for-21 shooting.

Ty Jerome added 10 points off the bench.

Dejaunte Murray had a triple-double for the Spurs, with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists.

The Thunder have lost eight of their last nine games and seven of their last eight on the road.

OKC falls to 14-30 on the season.

They continue their four-game road trip at Charlotte Friday at 6:00 pm.