The Oklahoma City Thunder lost the lead in the first quarter and never got it back after that in a 126-115 loss to the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Wednesday night.

The Magic went on a 9-0 run in the first quarter to take the lead for good.

Orlando led by 17 at halftime and built the lead as large as 22 in the third quarter.

In a game with 67 combined free throw attempts, Orlando shot 81 percent and OKC shot 90 percent.

Orlando outshot the Thunder from the field, 52 percent to 40 percent.

The Magic outrebounded OKC by 16, 49-33.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points and was 17-18 at the free throw line.

He led six Thunder players in double figure scoring.

Josh Giddey had 16 points, with Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Joe scoring 13 points each.

Kenrich Williams had 12 points and Mike Muscala 11.

Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 25 points.

The Thunder fell to 16-22 on the season.

OKC returns home for two in a row, starting with Washington on Friday night at 7:00 pm.

By Brian Brinkley