Thunder Schedule Set for Re-Start of NBA Season in Orlando

The NBA officially announced the re-start of the season in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, with the season set to resume on July 30th.

Teams will play an eight-game schedule to determine seeding for the playoffs.

Once those eight game schedules are complete the playoffs will begin, with seedings based on the win percentage for the entire season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will play their eight games over a 14-day period between August 1 and August 14.

This the schedule for the Thunder:

August 1 Utah 2:30 pm

August 3 Denver 3:00 pm

August 5 L.A. Lakers 5:30 pm

August 7 Memphis 3:00 pm

August 9 Washington 11:30 am

August 10 Phoenix 1:30 pm

August 12 Miami 7:00 pm

August 14 L.A. Clippers TBD

The Thunder clinch a playoff spot for the 10th time in the last 11 seasons, joining the San Antonio Spurs as the only other team to claim that.

OKC has 11 straight winning seasons, the longest current streak in the NBA.