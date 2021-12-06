Thunder Scorch Pistons in Second Half, Snap 8 Game Skid

OKC entered their showdown with Detroit looking to snap an eight game losing streak, just like the Pistons.

The Thunder got off to a really slow start though as Cade Cunningham knocked down his first three of the night en route to a night where he drilled six triples. He also notched a steal and slam in the first half as the Pistons built a nine point lead after one.

In the second half, the Pistons added to their lead as former Thunder forward Jerami Grant hit a tough fade away. He had 20 as the Pistons built their lead to 18 points.

But after that the Thunder came alive. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a layup as the third quarter ended. That sparked the Thunder to make 16 straight field goals.

During that stretch in the fourth, Kenrich Williams threw down a dunk in his first game back from an ankle sprain. He had 12 off the bench as the Thunder trailed by just four.

Following that, SGA hit a tough layup to give OKC their first lead of the game. He led the Thunder with 30 points in his first game back from being in concussion protocol.

He wasn’t done though. One of his game and career high 13 assists came with under three to play when a loose ball scramble propelled a Lu Dort and one layup. Following that Dort took (and hit) one of the 30 free throws OKC shot.

Dort and SGA each hit closing buckets as part of a 24-6 Thunder runs. The Thunder bounced back from their 73 point loss to the Grizzlies with a 114-103 win over Detroit. The Pistons have now dropped nine straight games. The Thunder notched their fifth 15 point comeback which leads the league.

Next up, OKC carries on their road trip as they face Toronto on Wednesday.