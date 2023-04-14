The Oklahoma City Thunder shot just 36 percent from the field, and Minnesota went on a 15-3 run in the first half, and a 14-2 run in the second half to eventually take charge of the game and beat OKC 120-95 on Friday night in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament in Minneapolis.

The loss ends the Thunder’s season one win shy of making the playoffs.

The Timberwolves went on a 15-3 run in the second quarter and led by as many as 14 in the first half and were up 57-47 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Minnesota used an 11-2 run to build a 17-point lead, then a decisive 14-2 run in the fourth quarter built the lead to 29 to put the game away.

All five Timberwolves starters scored in double figures, led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wolves shot 52 percent from the field for the game.

The Thunder had just three players score in double figures, led by 22 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but he was just 5-for-19 from the field, while making 12-for-12 at the free throw line.

SGA had to leave the game momentarily in the third quarter after taking an inadvertent elbow from Gobert, which caused a cut under his right eye.

Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort both had 17 points and both made four 3-pointers.

Josh Giddey had just six points and was 2-for-13 from the field.

The Thunder were attempting to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Minnesota will play Denver in a first round, best-of-seven series.