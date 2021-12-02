Thunder Set NBA Record for Worst Loss, Falling at Memphis 152-79

MEMPHIS, TN – DECEMBER 2: Steven Adams #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 2, 2021 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder broke the NBA record for the worst loss in league history, losing by 73 points to the Memphis Grizzlies 152-79 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis on Thursday night.

The Grizzlies’ point total matched the most points allowed by the Thunder in a regulation game, tying the 152 points the Indiana Pacers scored in a 152-95 win at OKC on May 1, 2021.

That Pacers’ loss had been the worst loss in OKC history before the Memphis loss.

Memphis led by as many as 78 points, and had nine players score in double figures, with six of those players coming off the bench.

Jaren Jackson led the Grizzlies with 27 points, and made six of the team’s 19 three-pointers.

Memphis outshot the Thunder 63 percent to 33 percent, and outrebounded them 53-36.

The Thunder also had 19 turnovers.

The Grizzlies never trailed, going on a 17-5 run in the first quarter to lead 31-16 after one quarter, 72-36 at halftime, and 113-62 after three quarters.

Luguentz Dort led OKC with 15 points, while three Thunder players all had 12 points: Mike Muscala, Ty Jerome, and Tre Mann.

Isaiah Roby added 11 points.

Former Thunder center Steven Adams was playing against OKC for the first time as a Grizzly and had 9 points and 8 rebounds.

The Thunder have lost eight straight games and fall to 6-16 on the season.

OKC is next in action Monday night at Detroit for a 6:00 tipoff.