Thunder Sign Luguentz Dort to Multi-Year Contract

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Wednesday they have signed guard Luguentz Dort to a multi-year contract.

The rookie from Arizona State has made a major impact on the team this season, and had been on a two-way deal with the Thunder and their developmental league team the OKC Blue.

The Thunder don’t release terms of contracts, but there are reports it’s a four-year deal worth $5.4 million.

Dort’s signing allows OKC to sign another two-way player for the re-start of the season in Orlando in July.