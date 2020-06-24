Thunder Sign Luguentz Dort to Multi-Year Contract

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Wednesday they have signed guard Luguentz Dort to a multi-year contract.
The rookie from Arizona State has made a major impact on the team this season, and had been on a two-way deal with the Thunder and their developmental league team the OKC Blue.
The Thunder don’t release terms of contracts, but there are reports it’s a four-year deal worth $5.4 million.
Dort’s signing allows OKC to sign another two-way player for the re-start of the season in Orlando in July.