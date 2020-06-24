OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today the team has signed guard Luguentz Dort to a multi-year contract.
During the 2019-20 season, Dort has appeared in 29 games (21 starts) for the Thunder and averaged 6.2 points to go along with 1.9 rebounds and 0.79 steals in 22.0 minutes per game. Oklahoma City has posted a 16-5 record (.762) with Dort in the team’s starting lineup this season.
The Montreal, Canada native scored a career-best 23 points Jan. 29 at Sacramento after shooting 5-of-6 from beyond the 3-point arc and became just the fourth Thunder rookie to knock down five or more threes in a single game. Additionally, Dort registered the second-best shooting night by a Thunder rookie on Feb. 23 versus San Antonio when he went a perfect 6-of-6 from the field en route to 15 points during the Thunder’s victory versus the Spurs.
Dort was signed to a Two-Way Contract by the Thunder last July after one season at Arizona State where he earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and Pac-12 All-Defense Team honors.
Recent Stories:
- Thunder signs Luguentz Dort to multi-year contract
- Horn leads bipartisan coalition to introduce Military HOMES Act
- Scissortail Park kicking off ‘Live from the Lawn’ events this weekend
- Tracking the Tropics: How do hurricanes form?
- Abilene couple arrested after baby, child test positive for narcotics