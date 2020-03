Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari announced Friday he will fund COVID-19 testing kits and protective equipment for health care workers, all of it going to the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

ESPN’s Royce Young reported the funding will purchase 400 testing kits.

Gallinari has been outspoken in the severity the coronavirus, due to the major impact it has had on his home country of Italy.

Blessed to partner with @okchealth to bring more Covid-19 testing kits and personal protective equipment to those on the frontlines. Stay home, stay safe and together we can #beatthevirus — DANILO GALLINARI (@gallinari8888) March 27, 2020