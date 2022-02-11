The Oklahoma City Thunder were just 6-for-35 from three-point range and Philadelphia went on a 24-6 run spanning the two halves to take the lead for good and beat OKC 100-87 on Friday night in Philadelphia.

The 76ers led by as many as 19 points, before the Thunder made a late run to cut the deficit to six, before the Sixers responded to put the game away.

OKC outshot Philly 38.9 percent to 38.7 percent, but, Philadelphia took 14 more free throw attempts.

The Thunder were led by Derrick Favors, who had 16 points, with three other OKC players in double figures.

Aleksej Pokusevski and Luguentz Dort had 15 points each and Darius Bazley added 14 points.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 25 points and 19 rebounds, while Tyrese Maxey added 24 points.

Former Norman North and Oklahoma State guard Lindy Waters made his NBA debut, but played just 38 seconds and didn’t record any statistics.

Vit Krejci scored first NBA points, and had four points in the loss.

The Thunder have lost 11 of their last 14 games and fell to 17-38 on the season.

OKC continues their three-game road trip at Chicago Saturday night at 7:00.