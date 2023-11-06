The Oklahoma City Thunder never trailed, leading by as many as 19 points, and beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-117 on Monday night in Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned after missing Friday’s game and had 30 points to lead all scorers.

He was one of four Thunder players in double figure scoring.

Jalen Williams had a season high 21 points, including an alley oop slam late in the game to clinch it after the Hawks had trimmed the OKC lead to five with just under two minutes to play.

Chet Holmgren had 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Isaiah Joe had 12 points off the bench with all his points off four three-pointers.

OKC shot 47 percent to just 37 percent for the Hawks.

Former Sooner Trae Young had 22 points and 11 assists, but was just 5-for-18 shooting from the field.

The Thunder improved to 4-3 on the season, and they close the six-game homestand Wednesday night against Cleveland at 7:00 pm.