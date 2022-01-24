Thunder Surge Twice But Can’t Catch Bulls

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – JANUARY 24: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 24, 2022 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

Twice the Oklahoma City Thunder put together 19-3 runs to cut into a large deficit, but eventually couldn’t come back and lost 111-110 to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night in downtown Oklahoma City.

The Thunder trailed by 10 at halftime, then the Bulls went on a 26-8 run to start the second half to build a 28-point lead at 84-56.

OKC responded with a 19-3 run late in the third quarter to cut the margin to 11 points.

Chicago opened the lead back to 17 at 105-88, but OKC answered with another 19-3 run to make it a one-point game at 108-107 with 14 seconds to play.

The Bulls made 3 of 4 free throws to clinch it, with Mike Muscala hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a one-point defeat.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points and added 10 assists.

Three other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Luguentz Dort scoring 16 points.

Mike Muscala had 14 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 12, with both players making four 3-pointers.

Chicago outshot OKC 46 percent to 41 percent, with the Thunder making one more three-pointer than the Bulls, 16-15.

Chicago had three players score at least 23 points.

Nikola Vucevic had 26 points, Ayo Dosunmu 24 points, and Zach LaVine 23 points.

The Thunder have lost six in a row, and 11 of their last 12 games.

OKC falls to 14-33 on the season and will continue their three-game homestand Friday night when they host Indiana at 7:00 pm.