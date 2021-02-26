Thunder Switch Uniforms at Halftime, Beat Hawks

The Oklahoma City Thunder played in two different uniforms on Friday night, and beat the Atlanta Hawks 118-109 at Chesapeake Arena.

The Thunder wore sunset uniforms in the first half, facing the Hawks who were wearing red.

The NBA somehow missed that uniform matchup and didn’t approve, letting the Thunder know they needed to change into their white uniforms for the second half, which they did.

OKC took charge in their whites, building a 16-point lead after three quarters, then held off the Hawks in the fourth to win by nine.

Six Thunder players scored in double figures, led by 24 points by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Two Thunder players had double-doubles, with Darius Bazley scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, while Theo Maledon had 13 points and matched a Thunder rookie assist record with 12.

Luguentz Dort had 19 points, Kenrich Williams 15 points and Mike Muscala 10.

OKC made 52 percent from the field for the game, which helped them overcome getting outrebounded 52-39.

Former Sooner Trae Young struggled on offense for Atlanta, making just 7-for-21 from the field and had 17 points.

Young has shot a combined 32 percent from the field in three career games in OKC.

Former Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari had just 8 points for the Hawks.

The Thunder were playing without Hamidou Diallo, who was out with a sore groin, and Ty Jerome took his place on the roster after being called up from the OKC Blue.

Jerome had 9 points, including a three-pointer.

Al Horford also did not play, as he was rested on the first night of a back-to-back.

The Thunder have won two in a row and will finish their four-game homestand Saturday night at 7:00 when they host Denver.