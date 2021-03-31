Thunder Take Charge Late to Beat Raptors

The Oklahoma City Thunder got 10 straight points from Svi Mykhailiuk to take the lead for good in the fourth quarter and beat the Toronto Raptors 113-103 on Wednesday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Mykhailiuk had a season high 22 points, and his 10 points featured a layup, an alley-oop dunk, and two three-pointers to give OKC the lead for good in a game that featured 15 lead changes.

OKC held the Raptors to just 14 fourth quarter points and held Toronto to 39 percent field goal shooting.

The Thunder dominated the glass as well, outrebounding Toronto 64-35, and overcame 18 turnovers.

OKC had six other players join Mykhailiuk in double figures, including all five starters.

Moses Brown had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Roby had a double-double as well with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Off the bench, Justin Jackson had 12 points and Darius Miller 11 points.

Theo Maledon had 11 points as well, and Kenrich Williams 10 points and 9 rebounds.

Toronto built a 14-point lead in the first quarter with a 17-0 run, but the Thunder closed the period with a 15-3 run to make it 32-30 after one quarter.

The Raptors led 67-59 at halftime, then OKC went on a 12-3 run early in the third quarter to regain the lead, which then went back and forth until the Thunder’s fourth quarter surge.

OKC salvages one win in their four-game homestand, and improved to 20-27 on the season.

The Raptors have lost 13 of their last 14 games.

The Thunder start a brief two-game road trip by visiting Phoenix Friday night at 9:00 pm.