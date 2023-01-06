The Oklahoma City Thunder used a 28-to-8 run in the first quarter to take control and never led by fewer than 14 points after that, on their way to a 127-110 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night in downtown Oklahoma City.

The Thunder shot 51 percent from the field and hit 17 three-pointers, and turned the ball over just nine times on their way to a season sweep of the Wizards.

All five OKC starters scored in double figures, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the Thunder with 30 points.

Josh Giddey had 20 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds.

Jalen Williams had 18 points and 9 rebounds and had three dunks, and Luguentz Dort had 18 as well, making three 3-pointers.

Nine different Thunder players made three-pointers, with seven making at least two three’s.

Mike Muscala had 10 points to round out OKC’s double figure scoring.

The Thunder improved to 17-22 on the season.

OKC closes their two-game homestand against Dallas on Sunday at 6:00 pm.