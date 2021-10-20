Thunder Thrashed in Season Opener vs. Jazz

OKC opened their 14th season of basketball on the road in Utah. And OKC got off to a decent start when Josh Giddey scored his first NBA points on a layup off the glass. He finished with four points and ten boards which was the most by a rookie in their Thunder debut.

Giddey would later find Jeremiah Robinson-Earl for an easy layup. The other OKC rookie finished with ten.

But the Thunder couldn’t hang with the Jazz. OKC got tons of looks from three, but none of them fell. By halftime the Thunder shot just 12.5 percent from distance.

OKC did get a boost from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander when he hit a layup and foul before the half. He had 18 to lead the Thunder. OKC trailed by 12 at the break.

In the second half, Darius Bazley threw down a monster slam on Rudy Gobert along with a foul. He had 15. JRE, SGA and Baze were the only Thunder players in double figures.

After that happened Bojan Bogdonovic hit a runner and a layup. He led the Jazz with 22.

Donovan Mitchell got going in the third hitting a tough layup and foul and OKC never really got a rhythm going offensively. Mitchell had 16 as one of six Utah players in double figures.

OKC fell to 0-1 with a 107-86 loss to the Jazz. The Thunder look to get back on track Friday at Houston.