Thunder Throttle Spurs, Set Team Record in Win

The Spurs and LaMarcus Aldridge have always been a thorn in the Thunder’s side. That couldn’t have been further from the truth Sunday night.

OKC started strong. Lu Dort provided tons of energy early. Off a miss, SGA hit him with a nice pass for a big slam. Dort had 15 points and didn’t miss a single shot. He also added three steals.

Speaking of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he finished on a tough layup and foul combo in the first quarter to keep the Thunder on top. SGA had a game high 22 points.

In the second, OKC struggled a bit on the boards, but Danilo Gallinari kept the energy fresh with an impressive reverse slam. He finished with 12. The Thunder used a 16-0 run to take control before the half.

In the 3rd, the bottom fell out for San Antonio. OKC outscored the Spurs 37-18. SGA had one of his four assists to Nerlens Noel who finished with ten points.

In the fourth, it was mostly mop up time, but the stars shined for OKC. Steven Adams finished a beautiful alley-oop from Dennis Schroder. He kept his hot post all-star break play up. Adams had 21 and 14.

Hami Diallo also got some run and finished a massive slam in the fourth to close it with six. A franchise record eight Thunder players finished in double figures as OKC got their biggest win against the Spurs in franchise history, 131-103.

The Thunder are now 13 games above .500. Next up, the Thunder have a quick one game road trip in Chicago against the Bulls.