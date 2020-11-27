Thunder to Host Former Coach Billy Donovan and Bulls in Two Preseason Games

The NBA released its reduced preseason schedule on Friday, and the Oklahoma City Thunder will play two of their three preseason games at home against former Thunder coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls.

The Thunder will play three preseason games, the first one at San Antonio on December 12 at 6:00 pm.

The Thunder host the Bulls on Dec. 16 and 18 at 7:00 pm.

All NBA teams will play just three preseason games from Dec. 11 to 19.

The regular season is set to start December 22. The schedule has not been announced yet.