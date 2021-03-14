Thunder Top Grizzlies, Poku Sets Record

Aleksej Pokusevski set a franchise record as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-122 on Sunday, March 14.

Pokusevski scored a career high 23 points, and became the youngest Thunder player ever to score 20 or more points.

Aleksej was one of seven Thunder players to score in double figures.

Oklahoma City was led by Shai Gilgeous Alexander’s 30 points in the win.

The Grizzlies led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, but the Thunder were able to rally in the fourth quarter for their third win in four games.

Ty Jerome and Moses Brown made their first career starts in place of Lu Dort and Darius Bazley, who missed the game due to injury.

Jerome had 12 points and Brown had 13.

The Thunder’s next game is against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Tuesday, March 16, at 7 p.m. CT.