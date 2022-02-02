The Oklahoma City Thunder topped the Dallas Mavericks 120-114 in overtime to win back to back games for the first time since December 20, 2021.

The Thunder were led by Lu Dort’s 30 points. He hit two of his six three pointers in overtime to help seal up the win for OKC.

Thunder rookie Tre Mann poured in a career high 29 points in the win.

After the Thunder led most of the fourth quarter the Dallas Mavericks led by two with 8.5 seconds left, but Kenrich Williams hit a layup in just one second to help force overtime.

This was Oklahoma City’s second overtime game in their last three games.

Josh Giddey, 14 points and 10 assists, and Darius Bazley, 13 points and 11 rebounds, both finished with double-doubles.

Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavericks with 40 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

The Thunder travel to Portland to take on the Trailblazers next. Tip off is at 9 p.m. CT on February fourth.