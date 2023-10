The Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly made another trade.

Multiple reports out Tuesday say the Thunder have traded both Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to the Houston Rockets.

In exchange, the Thunder are getting two future second round draft picks, and Kevin Porter, Jr., who will be immediately waived according to reports.

The draft picks give the Thunder 37 total picks over the next seven years of the NBA Draft, with 15 in the first round and 22 in the second round.