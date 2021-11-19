Thunder Turn Cold Late in Loss to Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 19: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder goes up for shot between Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and George Hill #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of a game at Fiserv Forum on November 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder nearly rallied from a 20-point deficit, but went cold down the stretch in a 96-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Thunder went on a 28-10 run to get within two twice in the fourth quarter, but had eight possessions, including six in a row, where they could have tied or taken the lead, and were not able to score.

OKC made just 2 of their last 15 field goal attempts and finished 35 percent shooting from the field.

The Thunder had five players score in double figures, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 17 points but was just 5-for-20 shooting and 2-for-12 from three-point range.

Josh Giddey and Mike Muscala both had 14 points, with Giddey leading the team in rebounding with 12.

Muscala hit four 3-pointers, including one of four hit by the Thunder early in the fourth quarter as they were trimming the deficit to two.

Ty Jerome and Luguentz Dort both scored 10 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led six Bucks in double figures with 21 points.

The Thunder’s acting head coach was Wisconsin native Dave Bliss, who was filling in for Mark Daigneault, who stayed in OKC to be with his wife who is about to give birth.

The Thunder fall to 6-9 overall, and continue their three-game road trip at Boston Saturday night at 6:30 pm.