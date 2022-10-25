The Oklahoma City Thunder went on a 21-0 run in the third quarter to take control against the Los Angeles Clippers and go on to a 108-94 win on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City to earn their first win of the season.

The Thunder’s expanded run started late in the second quarter, and produced a 30-to-5 stretch that built the lead to 26 late in the third quarter.

OKC held off a fourth quarter Clippers run to win despite being outshot from the field, 42 percent to 38 percent.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned from missing Sunday’s game with a hip contusion and led OKC with 33 points and added 7 assists.

Tre Mann was productive as well, scoring 25 points and like SGA, hitting a pair of three-pointers.

Aaron Wiggins had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Kenrich Williams added 10 points and 7 rebounds.

Mike Muscala came off the bench and had 8 points and 10 rebounds.

The Thunder outrebounded L.A. 60-47, overcoming a poor three-point shooting night, making just 4 of 30 from beyond the arc.

OKC had just five turnovers in the game.

The Clippers were playing without former Thunder star Paul George, who is out with a non-Covid illness, and Kawhi Leonard, who was being rested.

OKC was without Josh Giddey, who is nursing a sprained ankle.

The Thunder are 1-3 on the season.

The two teams play again Thursday night at 7:00 pm at the Paycom Center.