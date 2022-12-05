The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 14 points down in the second half to beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-114 on Monday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Thunder used a 19-6 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to take the lead, and never trailed after that.

OKC used a 10-3 run in the fourth to clinch it, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring on a dunk on a coast-to-coast play after a steal to put the Thunder up six with 1:17 to play.

SGA led all scorers with 35 points, and was 15-for-15 from the free throw line.

As a team, the Thunder were 23-for-24 from the line.

Six Thunder players scored in double figures, with Josh Giddey scoring 17 points, and Ousmane Dieng adding 15 points off the bench with three 3-pointers.

Jalen Williams added 12 points, Luguentz Dort 11 points and 10 rebounds and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 10 points.

Norman native and former Sooner Trae Young had a rough shooting night, making just 6-of-19 overall and 1-for-7 from three point range.

Young finished with 23 points and 10 assists, and was 10-for-11 at free throw line.

The Thunder have won three in a row and continue their five-game road trip at Memphis Wednesday night at 7:00.

By Brian Brinkley