The Oklahoma City Thunder went on a 17-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarter to take the lead for good and go on to beat the Miami Heat 128-120 on Wednesday night at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The lead changed hands 11 times until the Thunder’s run decided the game.

The Thunder shot 59 percent from the field and made 14 three-pointers, one fewer than Miami.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 28 points, while Chet Holmgren scoring 23 points and grabbing 9 rebounds.

Jalen Williams had 19 points and a career high 12 assists.

Two other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Luguentz Dort scoring 14 points and Isaiah Joe 11.

The Heat shot 46 percent from the field and had six players score in double figures, led by Bam Adebayo’s 25 points.

Former Edmond Santa Fe standout Josh Richardson had 8 points off the bench for the Heat.

The Thunder ended a six-game losing streak to Miami, who were playing without injured guards Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry.

OKC has won two in a row and improved to 25-11 on the season, as they end their four-game road trip.

The Thunder return home to host Portland Thursday night at 7:00 pm.