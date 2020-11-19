Thunder Very Busy on Draft Day

The Oklahoma City Thunder were very busy on the day of the NBA Draft, making multiple trades and draft picks to eventually acquire five new players.

OKC started their moves before the draft even started, as the Philadelphia 76ers traded forward Al Horford, two draft picks, and Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic to the Thunder, in exchange for Terrance Ferguson and Danny Green.

Green had just been acquired last weekend from the L.A. Lakers in the Dennis Schroder deal.

Once the draft started, the Thunder traded their 25th pick, and their 28th pick from the Lakers, to the Minnesota Timberwolves, to get their 17th pick.

The Timberwolves selected 7-0 Serbian forward Aleksej Pokusevski, who’s just 18 years old and has played the last two seasons in Greece.

With the 34th pick they are trading to the Thunder, the 76ers selected Theo Maledon, a 6-5 guard from France who’s just 19 years old. He’s played for the French national team and averaged over 7 points a game last season in the Euroleague.

OKC then made another trade in the second round, as they picked Cassius Winston of Michigan State 53rd overall, and traded him to the Washington Wizards, who sent their 37th overall pick, 6-7 forward Vit Krejci of the Czech Republic, who suffered a torn ACL in September.

The Thunder’s five new players are all foreign-born, with Horford having been born in the Dominican Republic.