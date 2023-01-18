The Oklahoma City Thunder won their fourth straight game, never trailing in a 126-106 rout of the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night in downtown Oklahoma City.

The Thunder shot 51 percent from the field and made 16 three-pointers, holding the Pacers to 42 percent from the field and forcing 23 Indiana turnovers.

OKC began the game on a 17-1 run and led by as many as 29 points.

Seven Thunder players scored in double figures, with three OKC players scoring at least 20 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe both had 23 points, with Joe hitting seven 3-pointers.

Luguentz Dort scored 22 points and added 11 rebounds.

Josh Giddey had a double-double as well with 16 points and 11 assists.

Kenrich Williams had 12 points, Jalen Williams 11, and Aaron Wiggins 10.

Former Sooner Buddy Hield had just three points on 1-for-4 shooting and played only 19 minutes.

OKC improved to 22-23 on the season.

The Thunder start a two-game road trip Friday night when they visit Sacramento at 9:00 pm.