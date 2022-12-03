The Oklahoma City Thunder won an emotional game at Minnesota 135-128 in the first of a five-game road trip, stopping a six-game losing streak to the Timberwolves on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

The Timberwolves had Rudy Gobert and De’Angelo Russell both ejected, and received five technical fouls.

The game had nine ties and 12 lead changes and neither team led by more than 12 points.

The Thunder used a 22-5 run in the fourth quarter to finally take control.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 33 points, leading seven Thunder players in double figures.

Josh Giddey had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists.

Luguentz Dort added 18 points, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 14 points, and Aleksej Pokusevski 12 points.

Off the bench, Kenrich Williams had 15 points and Jalen Williams 11.

OKC shot 52 percent from the field and forced 23 Minnesota turnovers, overcoming 21 of their own.

Kenrich Williams was involved in the most visible scuffle of the night, when Gobert tripped him after they both fell to the floor following a Williams basket early in the second quarter.

Gobert was ejected, while Russell’s ejection occurred in the fourth quarter for a technical foul.

OKC improves to 10-13 on the season and will continue their road trip at Atlanta on Monday night at 6:30 pm.