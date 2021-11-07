Thunder Win Second Straight with Rally to Beat Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 16-point deficit with a big third quarter, then held on late to beat the San Antonio Spurs 99-94 on Sunday night in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder outscored the Spurs 34-14 in the third quarter, sparked by a 23-8 run to end the period.

OKC led by 10 going into the fourth quarter, then after momentarily losing the lead, responded with a 12-2 run to take the lead for good, capped off by a three-pointer and alley-oop dunk by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

The Thunder trailed 28-14 after the first quarter and fell behind 16 points in the second quarter, trailing 55-45 at halftime.

Mike Muscala led OKC with 20 points, hitting three straight three-pointers late in the first half to keep the Thunder close.

Four other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nearly getting a triple double, with 14 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds.

Robinson-Earl and Luguentz Dort had 13 points each, with Darius Bazley scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

The Thunder took 11 more free throws than the Spurs, made 12 three-pointers to San Antonio’s six, and outrebounded the Spurs 57-46.

The Thunder have won two in a row for the first time this season to improve to 3-6.

OKC hits the road to play at New Orleans on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm.