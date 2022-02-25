The Oklahoma City Thunder got a game-high 36 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the game-winning basket with 20 seconds left in overtime to beat the Indiana Pacers 129-125 on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored on a layup in heavy traffic to break a 125-125 tie, plus drew a foul, and the resulting 3-point play was the difference for OKC, who prevailed at last in a game that featured 13 ties and 11 lead changes.

Neither team led by more than 10 points, with both teams responding once they got down, setting up a back-and-forth fourth quarter that eventually resulted in overtime.

With Indiana down three in the final seconds of regulation, former Sooner star Buddy Hield missed a 3-pointer, but the rebound rolled into the left corner, where Lance Stephenson drained a 3-pointer with one second left to tie the game at 123.

SGA missed a three-pointer at the buzzer to force the OT.

In overtime, there was not a single stoppage until SGA’s layup with 20 seconds left, with Hield scoring on a layup for Indiana, and Darius Bazley scoring to tie it at 125 with 1:46 to play.

The Thunder led by eight at halftime, 69-61, then in the third quarter the Pacers used 9-0 and 10-0 runs to lead by one after three quarters.

There were three lead changes in the final quarter alone, with OKC going on a 9-1 run to take the lead with 2:11 to play, a lead they held until Stephenson’s tying three-pointer.

Besides SGA, five other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Tre Mann scoring 22 points, including three clutch baskets in the final 4:20 of regulation.

Theo Maledon had 14 points, as did Darius Bazley, who added 10 rebounds as well.

Alekesej Pokusevski scored 13 points, with Isaiah Roby scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

The two teams field goal shooting was almost equal, with the Thunder going 50-for-101, and Indiana 49-for 100.

Hield led Indiana with 29 points and five three-pointers, plus added 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

The win is the Thunder’s second in a row on the road, and is just their second win their last 9 games overall.

OKC improves to 19-41 on the season and returns home Monday night to host Sacramento at 7:00 pm.